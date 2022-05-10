Ransomware attack prompts response from Oregon election officials

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s secretary of state is responding to a cyberattack against a Hillsboro-based web hosting company.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s office said, “The Oregon Elections Division learned on Monday that Opus Interactive — a web hosting provider used by the campaign finance firm C&E Systems — was the victim of a ransomware attack. C&E’s database was compromised, which includes their client’s log-in credentials for ORESTAR accounts. As a result, the Secretary of State’s Office is proactively working to protect system integrity and requiring all users to reset their passwords.”

The secretary of state said their office has not been hacked and no sensitive data on their systems has been exposed. “No systems related to elections administrations have been compromised,” they stated.

Oregon Secretary of State Information Systems Division Director Chris Molin said, “Out of an abundance of caution, we are taking steps to protect isolated users impacted by the attack, and communicating proactively about the issue to prevent confusion.”

Information on the ransomware attack is available on Opus Interactive’s website.