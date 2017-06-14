“Rape me” craigslist poster sentenced to jail, probation

Medford, Ore.- A woman who posted a local Craigslist ad titled “RAPE ME” and encouraged people to show up at the victim’s house and assault a young girl, has been sentenced.
Sarah Marie King pleaded guilty to Menacing and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, both misdemeanors, and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 104 hours of community service work and 18 months of bench probation.
The ad in question was posted March 28 and included a picture of the victim and her child. The posting included the victim’s address and phone number and used explicit language. The victim reported several cars drove by her house and she received several text messages from people responding to the ad.
In a written statement, the victim told the court the crimes have emotionally damaged her family and every time her phone rings she is afraid it is someone calling in response to the ad. She went on to say she has received voicemails which make her skin crawl and she is in constant fear of her child’s safety.
Police say King admitted posting the ad as revenge for the victim having a snapchat relationship with King’s partner.
There is currently no felony statute that fits this type of conduct in Oregon.