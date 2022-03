MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Community College may name its seventh school president soon.

The RCC school board meets Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Appointing a new president is on their agenda.

Earlier this month, the community college hosted a series of forums with its five presidential finalists.

They are, in alphabetical order: Michael Holtzclaw, Kristen Jones, Tammy Robinson, Michelle Schutt, and Randy Weber.