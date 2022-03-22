Motorcyclist dies in Talent crash

TALENT, Ore. – A motorcyclist died in a crash near Talent Middle School.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of Monday, March 21, 29-year-old Matthew James Roberts of Ashland was riding a 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Wagner Creek Road in Talent.

When Roberts went around a 90-degree blind curve, the motorcycle went into the opposite lane for unknown reasons and hit the front of a 2020 Volvo passenger vehicle.

Roberts was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Volvo was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team is continuing the investigation.