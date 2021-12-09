Reality TV star Josh Duggar found guilty on two charges of child pornography

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (CNN) – A jury found reality TV star Josh Duggar guilty on two charges of child pornography Thursday.

The jury of six men and six women began deliberations shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Duggar was convicted of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison and a $205,000 fine. Only the more serious charge, receipt of child pornography, will be considered in sentencing.

Duggar was immediately taken into custody. Sentencing will take place in about four months.

Police arrested Duggar earlier this year.

Federal prosecutors say he used a torrent service to download images showing the sexual abuse of toddlers and other children onto a computer in May 2019.

Duggar was a star on the television show “19 Kids and Counting.” He is the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s nineteen children.