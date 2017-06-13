Home
Rebecca Bender Initiative to end Sex Trafficking at international event

ATLANTA, Ga. – An Oregon woman took her mission to end sex trafficking to the international stage. Rebecca Bender was kept in a sex trafficking ring for six years. Now she runs an initiative that brings awareness to ending that abuse of women and men used and sold for sexual purposes.

She spoke at the Rotary International Convention in Atlanta, Georgia. The convention was attended by key players in government and the international community. Bender shared her message with people like Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee and celebrity face of the cause, Ashton Kutcher.

Bender said there are misconceptions around this horrific and  prevalent form of slavery that’s still happening in our country. “Trafficking is not always abductions. It’s a slow gradual expansion of boundaries and an increase in trust,” said Bender.

You’ll find more resources on the Rebecca Bender Initiative website.

Jennifer Elliott

Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.

Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.

After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.

She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.

