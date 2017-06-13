ATLANTA, Ga. – An Oregon woman took her mission to end sex trafficking to the international stage. Rebecca Bender was kept in a sex trafficking ring for six years. Now she runs an initiative that brings awareness to ending that abuse of women and men used and sold for sexual purposes.
She spoke at the Rotary International Convention in Atlanta, Georgia. The convention was attended by key players in government and the international community. Bender shared her message with people like Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee and celebrity face of the cause, Ashton Kutcher.
Bender said there are misconceptions around this horrific and prevalent form of slavery that’s still happening in our country. “Trafficking is not always abductions. It’s a slow gradual expansion of boundaries and an increase in trust,” said Bender.
You’ll find more resources on the Rebecca Bender Initiative website.