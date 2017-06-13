Vandal targets Grants Pass child’s lemonade stand

Grants Pass, Ore. — A Grants Pass family woke up Friday morning to see their children’s lemonade stand knocked over. They thought it was the wind, but after checking security cameras, they found it was due to a person.
“We’re selling lemonade and some cake,” announced young Briella, who likes to spend her time selling lemonade when she’s not at school.
“You want cake? You can have some cake!”
Security footage from early Friday morning shows that someone decided to knock over the stand around 3 a.m.
“We were just like blown away, I couldn’t even believe that someone would do that,” Stacie Hopkins said.
Stacie Hopkins, who is the mother of Briella, says they believe it was a male in his 30s. She and her husband are thankful the stand they built by hand didn’t break, but they can’t figure out why it happened.
They’re hoping it’s not because of the American flag markings.
“That was my original thought, but I really wanna hope that that wouldn’t be the case,” Hopkins said.
While they think it would be nice to catch who did it, Hopkins simply hopes it doesn’t happen again.
“We talk a lot about bullying and how it’s not okay and that’s what she said, that she felt like that that was something a bully would do,” Hopkins said.
But since the incident, the community has stepped in to support Briella’s lemonade stand.
“It’s great for kids to know that even though there’s some not-so-nice adults, they’re not all that way,” Hopkins said.
And it certainly doesn’t discourage Briella from doing something she loves.
“Lemonade for sale!” Briella said with enthusiasm.
As soon as the weather clears up, Hopkins says Briella and her two-year-old brother will be back out, ready to sell.