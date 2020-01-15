Record-high number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration says it took a record-high number of guns at airport checkpoints across the U.S. in 2019.
TSA officers found more than 4,400 guns in carry-on bags or on passengers, and 87% of them were loaded. That’s up 5% percent from 2018.
The TSA administrator says the increase is troubling. He said, most importantly, guns should be unloaded.
They should be packed in a hard-sided locked case and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared and checked.
The top five airports TSA officers found guns at in 2019 were: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Denver International, George Bush Intercontinental, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International.