Record number of passengers at Medford Airport

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s been a good year for the Rogue-Valley International Medford Airport.
Passenger traffic is at an all-time high.
Last year, the airport saw more than 1 million passengers pass through its doors.
This June, they had a record number of 107,241 passengers.
“We’re right about 499,000 passengers to date,” said Debbie Smith, Deputy Director of Security at the Rogue-Valley International Medford Airport. “We’re almost at the half a million mark. So, if things go as projected… we could see a million-plus in December.”
Smith says they believe a reason for the growth is southern Oregon’s tourism and wine industries.
Airport officials say they hope to continue adding more service and non-stop destinations as they continue growing.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.