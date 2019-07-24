Home
Record number of passengers at Medford Airport

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s been a good year for the Rogue-Valley International Medford Airport.

Passenger traffic is at an all-time high.

Last year, the airport saw more than 1 million passengers pass through its doors.

This June, they had a record number of 107,241 passengers.

“We’re right about 499,000 passengers to date,” said Debbie Smith, Deputy Director of Security at the Rogue-Valley International Medford Airport. “We’re almost at the half a million mark. So, if things go as projected… we could see a million-plus in December.”

Smith says they believe a reason for the growth is southern Oregon’s tourism and wine industries.

Airport officials say they hope to continue adding more service and non-stop destinations as they continue growing.

