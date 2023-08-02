Recreation fee comes to Central Point as plans for community center ramp up

illiams

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Long-time Central Point mayor Hank Wsaid although a community center is not needed, having one serve as an emergency shelter during a fire or other events, would be beneficial.

Both Jackson County and Central Point are working together on the plan.

The 120,000 square foot facility will be located next to the ‘Family Fun Center’ on the Expo’s property.

It would include space to host events, office space, as well as eight basketball courts.

$49 million ARPA funding would cover part of the $62 million facility.

The city plans to cover the rest through the urban renewal district and a new recreation utility fee.

“We originally started several and were going to build our own community center,” Central Point Mayor Hank Williams said. “And then the county came up with this idea and we think this would be a little cheaper, less money for central point and more facility.”

According to the city, residents will begin paying the new recreation fee of $3.50 a month starting next month.

It will pay for the operational costs of the community center, plus the operational and building cost of the Little League baseball fields.

The city said it hopes to renovate the complex similar to ‘Lithia and Driveway Fields’ in south Medford.

Plans are expected to be finalized over the next few months.

As for the community center, Mayor Williams said it’s in the very early stages.

Over the next several months, the city will discuss construction costs.

If it doesn’t fit within the city’s budget, the center could be smaller than originally planned.

