New Jacksonville trolley for wine tasting tours

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jacksonville is getting a new trolley for touring different wineries in the area.

The tours can take up to thirty people to ten different wineries.

All of the destinations are part of the Wineries of Jacksonville Alliance.

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce tells us the trolley will have scheduled routes on Friday to Sunday, between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.

They also say it’s a great way to experience the town.

Amanda Moriera with the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce said “I think it’s also unique for Oregon. I don’t think there’s anything that Oregon is offering that has this kind of experience for people to take advantage of, not only for larger parties. If you want it, [it’s] for families and friends but [also] just a couple, or a group of four. So, you don’t have to drive, everyone can drink and partake, enjoy the day and just be safe.”

The trolley is $25 per person and will be available for private parties to rent for the day.

They are expecting the trolley tours to be up and running later this month.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.