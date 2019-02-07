Red Cross prepares students with pillowcase project

MEDFORD, Ore. – Red Cross in southern Oregon is working to prepare students and their families for potential disasters.
The pillowcase project gives students the chance to learn about the science of natural disasters while preparing them in a fun and interactive way. Students prepare for disaster with a short presentation and pack a pillowcase to hold their own emergency supplies kit.
If you would like to schedule a free presentation you can call Christi MacLaren at (541) 779 – 3773 or email her at [email protected]
