Witham restaurant shuts down

MEDFORD, Ore. – Customers had their last meal at the Witham Truck Stop Restaurant.

The eatery has been around since 1965. But management told NBC5 news they’ve had struggles as of late, and when the connected gas station closed last September they say it was the final nail in the coffin, but customers say, it’ll be missed.

“Witham’s to me is kind of like that old school American freedom, you think of truckers you think of the open road and think of freedom,” customer, James Duggins said. “I think a lot of people will miss out on it.”

The restaurant officially closed at eight tonight, they say their next step is to clean out and gut the entire building.

