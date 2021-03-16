Red Cross says 1 in 5 Americans have COVID-19 antibodies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – COVID-19 antibodies are present in about one in five blood donations from unvaccinated people.
That data is from the American Red Cross during the first week of March.
With the 20% of antibodies from unvaccinated people and the 11% of antibodies from fully vaccinated people, nearly one-third of Americans may have COVID-19 antibodies.
The American Red Cross’ findings might seem high when you consider the number of reported positive COVID-19 cases only represents 9% of the US population. But experts estimate the actual number is much higher.