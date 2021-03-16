HHS struggles with migrant influx at U.S.-Mexico border

TIJUANA, Mexico (NBC) – Federal authorities are struggling to deal with a surge of migrants at the U.S. border.
Tuesday the U.S. government said it plans to house 3,000 immigrant teens at a convention center in downtown Dallas.
U.S. border agents encountered people crossing the border without legal status more than 100,000 times last month, higher than all but four months of the Trump presidency.
The spike is a challenge to the Biden administration.
The Health and Human Services Department is rushing to open facilities across the country to house immigrant children who are being held by the Border Patrol. They are supposed to detain children for no more than three days.
The Border Patrol is holding children longer because there is next to no space in the Health and Human Services system.
On Monday, Mar 15, Homeland Security’s secretary directed FEMA to help manage and care for children crossing the border.