Red Salmon Complex covers over 12,000 acres in Trinity Alps Wilderness

SIX RIVERS NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – A group of wildfires burning in California’s Trinity Alps Wilderness has scorched over 12,000 acres.
The Red Salmon Complex was started by a lightning storm on July 27 in rugged and remote wilderness about 14 miles northeast of Willow Creek in the Six Rivers National Forest.
By August 17, the two fires in the complex—the Red and Salmon Fires—covered 12,856 acres and were 35% contained. Both fires are continuing to steadily grow together.
A total of 1,214 personnel were working the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
As of August 17, the following areas remain closed due to the Red Salmon Complex: All National ForestSystem roads within the Red-Salmon Fire Complex Closure Area (as shown on the Forest Closure Order and Map) are closed as well as: Forest Road Nos. 07N53 (Grizzly Camp), 07N15 (Fawn Ridge), 10N05 (Upper Leary Creek), 10N01 (Trinity Summit), and 07N10 (Lone Pine Ridge). All National Forest System trails within the Red-Salmon Fire Complex Closure Area are closed as well as: Forest Trail Nos. 6E04 (Orleans Mt Trail), 5438 (Nordheimer), 12W08 (East Fork New River), and 12W02 (Salmon Summit). Big Rock River Access.