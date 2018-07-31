Redding police post list of those reported missing after Carr Fire

REDDING, Calif. – The Redding Police Department has released a list of people who haven’t been seen since the devastating Carr Fire swept through a portion of Shasta County.
“The Carr Fire has shattered many lives in our community,” officers said. “We need your help putting the pieces back together.”
If you know about the whereabouts of any people on the following list, call the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at 530-225-4277:
Richard Bigby – Redding
Mary Boyd – Redding
Joan Bradshaw – Old Shasta
Bruce Brown – Old Shasta
Westley Davis – Redding
Bradford Foster – Redding
Eleanor Homewood – Redding
Frank Jaramillo – Old Shasta
Reita Jolley – Redding
Justin Jones – Redding
Ernest Odum – French Gulch
Janet Odum – French Gulch
Jerry Olstrander – Redding
Glenda Prusa – Redding
Maria Rada – Keswick
Daniel Richards – Redding
Steven Rievas – Redding
Margaret Steddom – Old Shasta
George Thompson – Keswick
Ann Thompson – Keswick