Air quality causes cancellations for the Medford Rogues

MEDFORD, Ore. — Unhealthy air quality affects the local tourism and entertainment industries, causing several cancellations for the Medford Rogues.
The smoke has taken a toll on the local tourism industry, including a popular summer pastime – baseball. The Medford Rogues have now canceled four consecutive games due to unhealthy air quality.
The Medford Rogues are the defending champions of The Great West League, a summer collegiate wood bat league based in southern Oregon and northern California.
Along with game cancellations, the Medford Rogues have also postponed one of their promotional nights, Christmas at Harry & David Field, benefitting ACCESS. Christmas at Harry & David Field has been rescheduled to August 4 at 6:35 p.m. The Medford Rogues are also scheduled to defend their Great West League Championship against the Lincoln Potters at Harry & David Field on Sunday, August 5.
Emily Loof, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Medford Rogues, said, “The smoke has forced us to cancel not only games but also other events, which is obviously disappointing to our organization and our fans. But at the end of the day, the safety of our players, fans and staff must always come first.”
Jonathan Kurman, Director of Communications and Media Relations, added that, “Our thoughts as an organization are first and foremost with the families and businesses whose lives have been uprooted by the fires in our area.”
Tuesday night’s game has been canceled and has not been rescheduled for a later date. Cancellation decisions for future games will be made on a day-by-day basis.
Tickets purchased for any of the Medford Rogues’ canceled games can be exchanged for equal or lesser value for any future home game. For ticket exchanges and further information please contact the Medford Rogues’ Front Office at (541) 973-2883 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.