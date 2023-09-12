American Red Cross pleading for donations amidst national blood shortage

OREGON, USA (KGW) — The American Red Cross is asking for everyone’s help as it faces a nationwide blood shortage. During the summer months is usually when they see a decline in people donating — that’s because people tend to forget to donate during the busy summer season — but the other time of the year they see a drop is around the holidays. Now the Red Cross is urging people to donate so this shortage doesn’t get worse.

In order to keep the country’s blood supply stocked, it will take 13,000 donations from across the country. The need has been dropping over the last couple of months, according to Dawn Johnson, communications manager for Red Cross Cascades Region.

Johnson said that there are a few reasons blood is in short supply nationwide, including Hurricane Idalia, which slammed parts of the Florida just a couple of weeks ago.

“This one is a bigger drop-off in donations around the summer months, because people go on vacation they are just not available or in a place where they can donate,” said Johnson.

Johnson is urging people to make sure they donate over the next several weeks to make sure we can help restock the blood supply.

“It’s also important to remember that another time that we typically see a drop-off is heading into the winter and holidays, and we’re approaching that quickly,” Johnson said.

Blood donations can only stay on the shelf for 42 days, and Johnson said that they need to have people constantly donate so that the blood is always on the shelf and always available to patients who may need it.