Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to miss season

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is set to miss the rest of the NFL season.

According to multiple reports, he tore his left Achilles tendon during Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers was carted off the field just four plays into his debut with the Jets.

He had been sacked by Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

On “X,” formerly known as Twitter, the Jets posted that this isn’t the way they wanted the season to go but Rodgers’ commitment to the team will help them move forward.

