Chiloquin city council clears way for recreational marijuana sales

Chiloquin, Ore. – Chiloquin is one step closer to becoming the only town in Klamath County to have recreational marijuana sales.
Mayor Mark Cobb believes recreational marijuana sales will be a good thing for Chiloquin. “I think it will be a positive impact. It’s going to bring more revenue into the city of Chiloquin.”
While Klamath Falls has a medical marijuana dispensary, no recreational sales are allowed.
“We’ll be the first community coming up on 97 out of California to have recreational marijuana.” Adds Mayor Cobb.
The Chiloquin City Council voted Monday night to amend city ordinances regulating sales.
“The City of Chiloquin isn’t going to allow big outdoor grows.” Explains Cobb. “They’re not going to allow businesses to open on Sundays.”
The city will allow processing of cannabis for concentrates.
Mayor Cobb owns a building that will be used for a dispensary, and for processing. “He would take raw materials, flower, trim, and process it down into a cannabis oil.”
Cobb adds the recreational storefront would be managed by a dispensary owner from Klamath Falls. “Ed Medina, with ‘A Better Way’ dispensary down in Klamath Falls, he’ll be opening up a new location up here.”
Mayor Cobb says tax revenues from sales will go toward improving law enforcement, and possible getting a Chiloquin City Policeman. “Hopefully, eventually – we’ll see how much revenue comes in.”
Cobb estimates that if state applications are approved, Chiloquin’s first recreational dispensaries could open early next year.
Klamath Tribal members voted in favor of exploring business opportunities in the cannabis industry last June.
While marijuana could generate revenue for the tribe, it could also jeopardize federal funding.