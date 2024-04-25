Utility commission seeks input on Pacific Power potential rate increase

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) is asking community members to weigh in on a potential general rate increase by Pacific Power.

Recently Pacific Power filed a request to increase overall rates by 17.9% or about $322.3 million for all customers combined. If the request is approved, single-family customers using an average of 950 kilowatt hours could see an increase of over $30 per month. For multi-family customers using just 650 kilowatt hours, that’s a jump of over $18 per month.

The power company cite multiple reasons for the proposal to raise rates, including investments in transmission infrastructure, wind generation to serve customer load, upgrades to the customer service system, increased costs of capital to match updated market conditions and risks, as well as wildfire and vegetation management costs. Pacific Power is also proposing an insurance cost adjustment and funding for a catastrophic fire fund.

According to the PUC, “Pacific Power’s general rate case filing is undergoing a nearly year-long review and will be fully investigated on behalf of electricity customers by the PUC, the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, and others.”

Members of the community can give their input at a virtual meeting happening April 30 at 6 p.m. or comments can be submitted via phone or mail through June 14.

Access zoom link and phone-in details here.

Submit comments directly to the PUC

Public Comment Form online

email [email protected]

Call 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404 (all relay calls accepted)

Mail comments to: Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: AHD – UE 433, PO Box 1088, Salem OR 97308-1088

The investigation into Pacific Power’s request will be ongoing through December, when the Commissioners are set to make a decision. If approved, the new rates will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

Additionally, Pacific Power is proposing an update to it’s annual power costs, which is currently estimated at a 1% decrease in rates. That too would go into effect on January 1.

