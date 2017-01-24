Court interpreter

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Imagine yourself in a court system in a foreign country where you don’t speak the language.
Lilian Belsky received her Oregon court certification as a Spanish interpreter and translator in 2001.
“I really like the fact that I can help two parties communicate.” Says Belsky. “I am like the bridge.”
Klamath County Trial Court Administrator John Powell notes that Belsky’s skills are in strong demand. “There’s probably a need every week, a couple dozen times for an interpreter.”
Originally from Argentina, Belsky has a degree in translation of legal documents. “We can’t change what is being said to make it easier for the non-English speaker to understand.”
“You have to know legal terminology.” Adds Powell. “You have to understand that it’s not just a word for word translation.”
“We can’t add anything extra.” Notes Belsky. “We can’t omit things.”
Oregon offers court interpreters proficient in more than 180 languages, and for the hearing impaired.
“They’re very relieved when they are able to see someone who speaks their language.” Adds Belsky.
The interpretive services are paid for by the state.
Trial Court Administrator Powell says judges and attorneys have confidence in Lilian Belsky. “She’s very good at her job.”
Belsky doesn’t limit her work to the court room.
She also does side work helping Spanish speaking patients in medical offices and hospitals, and works in education as well.