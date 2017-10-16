Home
Flu season arrives in Oregon

Flu season arrives in Oregon

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The leading edge of flu season is just starting to hit Oregon.

So far, there have been 14 confirmed cases of influenza in Oregon.

None of those were in southern Oregon.

“That doesn’t mean there are some isolated cases somewhere.”  Clarifies Public Health Nurse Kellie Hansen.  “But we haven’t had any confirmed cases yet.”

The best way to protect yourself may be a flu shot.

There are no shortages of vaccine this year, and shots are available at most pharmacies.

“It takes about 2 weeks after you get your flu vaccine to become immune.”  Notes Hansen.  “So it’s important to get it onboard early before the outbreak begins.”

Nurse Hansen says other simple steps can also help to prevent spread of colds and flu.  “I’d say that our number one priority is hand washing – and when your kids are really sick, keeping them home from school to prevent the spread.”

Hansen adds flu outbreaks tend to hit hardest during the holiday season.  “The peak is generally the end of December, beginning of January is when we see the most.”

While cold symptoms are similar, the flu tends to hit faster, with a high fever.

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970's.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle's job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90's as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

"The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story".

When he's not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics