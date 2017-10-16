Flu season arrives in Oregon

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The leading edge of flu season is just starting to hit Oregon.
So far, there have been 14 confirmed cases of influenza in Oregon.
None of those were in southern Oregon.
“That doesn’t mean there are some isolated cases somewhere.” Clarifies Public Health Nurse Kellie Hansen. “But we haven’t had any confirmed cases yet.”
The best way to protect yourself may be a flu shot.
There are no shortages of vaccine this year, and shots are available at most pharmacies.
“It takes about 2 weeks after you get your flu vaccine to become immune.” Notes Hansen. “So it’s important to get it onboard early before the outbreak begins.”
Nurse Hansen says other simple steps can also help to prevent spread of colds and flu. “I’d say that our number one priority is hand washing – and when your kids are really sick, keeping them home from school to prevent the spread.”
Hansen adds flu outbreaks tend to hit hardest during the holiday season. “The peak is generally the end of December, beginning of January is when we see the most.”
While cold symptoms are similar, the flu tends to hit faster, with a high fever.