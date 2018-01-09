Flu season sparks visitor restrictions at Sky Lakes Medical Center

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Sky Lakes Medical Center is putting some visitor restrictions in place to help prevent spread of colds and flu.
Starting immediately, anyone 18 and younger will not be allowed to visit patients at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Public Information Officer Tom Hottman explains: “Because we’ve noticed an increase in the number of positive flu cases in the community, we’re restricting visitation so that we can minimize the spread of those flu germs.”
Hottman says the restrictions were triggered by a spike in the number of suspected, and confirmed flu tests. “So far, it’s about on par with last year.”
Sky Lakes is also encouraging the use of hand sanitizing stations located throughout the facility.
“We put them out originally some years ago for flu season.” Notes Hottman. “And they’ve been around since.”
The same lessons can help prevent spread of illness in your school or workplace.
“Nothing beats hand hygiene.” Stressed Hottman. “Washing your hands, covering your cough, those are the kinds of things that are going to help no matter where you are.”
While the ban on visitors 18 and under is now in effect, Sky Lakes officials say some exceptions may be granted based on judgement of the nursing staff on a case by case basis.