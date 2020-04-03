Kingsley F-15’s still flying through pandemic

Klamath Falls, Ore. – An airman at Kingsley Field has tested positive for Coronavirus, and the base is now challenging a viral enemy.
Senior Master Sergeant Jennifer Shirar of the Oregon Air National Guard says the ‘positive’ Coronavirus test at Kingsley was confirmed Thursday. “We are working with our medical group and the local health authorities to do a trace on this individual’s steps, and where they’ve been.”
Meanwhile, the F-15’s are still flying.
“We’re continuing to train our F-15 pilots.” Confirms Shirar. “Which is an essential mission for our Department of Defense.”
Several adjustments are being made at Kingsley to keep airmen healthy.
“A lot of us are tele-working from home, doing as much as we can to isolate ourselves.” Shirar notes. “We have split shifts, so that we can minimize the amount of people that are in spaces together.”
Very few Air Guard members actually live on the base.
“This is our community.” Points out Shirar. “We live within Klamath Falls, and surrounding area – so we’re doing our part to help preserve the safety of our fellow community members, and our airmen.”
The age and sex of the airman who tested positive is being kept confidential.
Anyone considered to have been exposed to increased risk will be contacted directly.
