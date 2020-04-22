Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year Andrea Malakar

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Henley High School senior has been selected as ‘Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year’ by the United Way.
18 year old Andrea Malakar was nominated for her work with the ‘Hunger Not Impossible’ program.
Malakar has advice for people considering volunteering their time.
“I would tell them to definitely get out there, and you should try it.” Malakar notes. “Because you learn a lot about yourself, and what’s going on in your community.”
A total of 31 individuals and groups were nominated for recognition.
This is the first time in 26 years the United Way of the Klamath Basin will not be able to host a volunteer awards banquet.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.