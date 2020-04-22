Home
Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year Andrea Malakar

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Henley High School senior has been selected as ‘Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year’ by the United Way.

18 year old Andrea Malakar was nominated for her work with the ‘Hunger Not Impossible’ program.

Malakar has advice for people considering volunteering their time.

“I would tell them to definitely get out there, and you should try it.”  Malakar notes.  “Because you learn a lot about yourself, and what’s going on in your community.”

A total of 31 individuals and groups were nominated for recognition.

This is the first time in 26 years the United Way of the Klamath Basin will not be able to host a volunteer awards banquet.

