Klamath County Grand Jury says shooting justified

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A grand jury ruled Thursday that a Klamath County Sheriff’s Sergeant was justified in shooting and wounding a suspect who was trying to run him over with a stolen car.
Matthew Derby was hit with three shots fired by Sergeant Ryan Kaber on the evening of December 13th.
Police say Derby was trying to ram Kaber with a stolen car following a lengthy chase.
“The grand jury did determine that it was a justified use of force by Sergeant Kaber.” States Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello. “Sergeant Kaber came very close to being seriously injured or killed.”
Costello says police reports, and video of the incident have not been released. “That is not going to be available for public viewing. There is still an ongoing criminal matter, Mr. Derby will be appointed an attorney, and it will go through the regular criminal process.”
Derby is currently jailed on unrelated charges.
“He is currently in federal custody.” Explains D.A. Costello. “It’s our understanding he has a court date on January 29th in Jackson County.”
Derby faces multiple charges in Klamath County, including attempted aggravated murder.
Sergeant Ryan Kaber is scheduled to return to active duty as soon as next week.