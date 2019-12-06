Home
Klamath Falls Snowflake Festival Parade

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 35th annual Snowflake Parade made its way through downtown Klamath Falls Thursday night.

A crowd of thousands lined Main Street for Oregon’s largest nighttime parade.

The festival is a family event for many.

“It is incredibly special.”  Notes Lillian Schiavo-Gilmour of Zach’s Bikes.  “In fact, this year it’s a little tough, because my daughter is away in Belgium – and that was the one thing that we always used to do.”

Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank Director Niki Sampson was chosen as Grand Marshal for the parade.

“I’m just happy that I have the opportunity to remind people it’s the season of giving.”  Notes Sampson.  “And we need to get those shelves stocked for the holidays and winter.”

The theme of this year’s parade was ‘Christmas around the World’.

Scotsman Bob Hall wore his clan tartan.  “You’ll see me around town anytime in a kilt, but this is ‘Christmas around the World’ – so, we’re making it around the world.”

The Snowflake Festival isn’t over yet – you’ll find a full schedule of events here:  klamathsnowflake.com

