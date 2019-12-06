Klamath Falls Snowflake Festival Parade

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The 35th annual Snowflake Parade made its way through downtown Klamath Falls Thursday night.
A crowd of thousands lined Main Street for Oregon’s largest nighttime parade.
The festival is a family event for many.
“It is incredibly special.” Notes Lillian Schiavo-Gilmour of Zach’s Bikes. “In fact, this year it’s a little tough, because my daughter is away in Belgium – and that was the one thing that we always used to do.”
Klamath / Lake Counties Food Bank Director Niki Sampson was chosen as Grand Marshal for the parade.
“I’m just happy that I have the opportunity to remind people it’s the season of giving.” Notes Sampson. “And we need to get those shelves stocked for the holidays and winter.”
The theme of this year’s parade was ‘Christmas around the World’.
Scotsman Bob Hall wore his clan tartan. “You’ll see me around town anytime in a kilt, but this is ‘Christmas around the World’ – so, we’re making it around the world.”
The Snowflake Festival isn’t over yet – you’ll find a full schedule of events here: klamathsnowflake.com
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.