Klamath Falls Walmart ‘re-opening’

Klamath Falls, Ore. – One of the largest retail employers in Klamath Falls held a ‘grand re-opening’ ceremony Friday morning.
While the Klamath Falls Walmart store opened 26 years ago, a ribbon-cutting was held to mark completion of a major project.
“What we have going on is our grand re-opening.” Explains Store Manager Kelly Cooper. “We started remodeling the facility on January 8th, and we actually completed it today.”
Cooper says the store remained open for business throughout the renovation. “The hardest part was trying to keep it ‘shoppable’ for the customers, and then alleviate the customer frustration – because we’re moving everything around, and they’re like, ‘Where did they move it to?”
As part of its celebration, Walmart presented $9,000 to local non-profit groups.
Cooper says she’s now ready for a celebration of her own. “I’m going on vacation at 4:59.”
The store manager noted that the celebration came the day after what would have been Walmart founder Sam Walton’s 100th birthday.
