Home
Lake Ewauna trail nearing completion

Lake Ewauna trail nearing completion

Regional Video , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – There’s a big paving project underway in downtown Klamath Falls, but you won’t be able to drive your car on it.

Klamath Falls City Engineer Scott Souders says he’s excited about the Lake Ewauna trail project.  “I think it’s fascinating – I think it’s an exciting amenity that we’re adding to our community.”

The trail extends a little over a half a mile along the northern shore of Lake Ewauna.

It starts at Veterans Memorial Park, and terminates along the easterly boundary of what will be phase 2 of Timbermill Shores.

Crews have poured concrete for about half the length of the trail.

“They poured about 300 feet of the trail this morning.”  Sounders said Thursday.

Souders notes the project has been under consideration for nearly 20 years.  “Back in 2000, there was a group of people that got together, and tried to seek funding for the project.”

Design and construction costs are a little more than one million dollars.

The majority of the funding is through a federal grant that’s administered through the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The entire length of the 10 foot wide trail will be geothermally heated.

“It has a snow melt system underneath it.”  Souders points out.  “Starting within Veterans Park, it’ll go all the way to the terminus of it.”

The contractor hopes to complete the trail this summer, and is targeting a mid-July deadline.

The trail is being constructed on the site of the former Modoc Lumber Company.

The mill closed in 1994, and the site is now under commercial development.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »