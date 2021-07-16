‘Multiple fatalities’ possible in Humboldt County plane crash

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators believe multiple people died in a small plane crash in Northern California.
Just before noon on Thursday, July 15, a single-engine plane crashed and caught fire near the Dinsmore Airport in the mountains southeast of Eureka.
It’s believed multiple fatalities occurred. However, due to the state of the wreckage, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t confirm the number until further investigation. No survivors were found in the area.
The sheriff’s office said they’re working with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation.
The NTSB said in a tweet the plane was a Mooney M20J, which typically seats four people.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
No further information was released by investigators.