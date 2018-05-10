New developments in Lindsey Baum case

McCLEARY, Wash. (KOMO/CNN) – Authorities have found the remains of a 10-year-old Washington girl who went missing nearly a decade ago.
Police in Grays Harbor County, Southwest of Seattle, say Lindsey Baum went missing while walking home from a friend’s house in 2009.
The case gained national attention when Lindsey was featured on the cover of People magazine.
Authorities say her remains were located in eastern Washington.
Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott said, “We’ve brought Lindsey home. We’ve recovered her. Sadly, she was not recovered as we and her family had hoped and prayed these last nine years.”
The sheriff’s office called whoever is responsible for Lindsey’s death, a “monster.”
They say they are now investigating Lindsey’s death as a kidnapping and homicide case.