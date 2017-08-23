New Klamath Falls Gospel Mission under construction

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A longtime dream is becoming a reality for the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission.
Walls are now in place for what will soon serve as a women’s emergency shelter.
A chapel and dining hall, and men’s dormitory will follow.
“I understand from the contractor that all the walls are built, ready to go,” said Gospel Mission Executive Director Kent Berry. “It’s just a matter of getting concrete down for the other two buildings.”
It took about three and a half years to raise $2,700,000 for the project.
Contractors told Berry that work will be completed by the end of December. “And I jokingly said to him, ‘Which year?’ – We will be in it after December sometime, probably February or March.”
The Gospel Mission has been operating our of a building on Walnut Avenue for nearly 60 years.
That building will soon be up for sale.
The new Gospel Mission is being built on a new social services campus by the 6th Street overpass.
Neighbors will include mental health, a sobriety center, and the ‘Klamath Works’ job program.