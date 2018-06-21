Old Klamath Falls mill site targeted for development

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The site of the former Modoc Lumber mill in Klamath Falls may be a key to the future of the downtown area.
The 50 acre ‘Timbermill Shores’ area is poised for some major construction.
Developers are hoping the shoreline property along Lake Ewauna will be the area where downtown Klamath Falls will expand and grow.
Plans for a new Oregon Department of Human Services office have nearly doubled since they were announced earlier this year.
“We’re talking about around 90,000 square feet, as the building will be in its entirety.” Notes Developer Justin Hurley Braswell of Rubicon Investments. “Right now, we’ve calculated our investment into the community at about $30,000,000.”
“Pence Construction is planning on being here in April.” Adds Georgia Bunn of Rubicon. “And we’d like to be complete June of 2020.”
Hurley Braswell says Rubicon Investments has also secured five other lots in the Timbermill Shores area. “You’ve got a large group of employees that will be housed in this DHS facility, so you know you have banks and restaurants, and those kind of services.”
No specific company names have been released, though Bunn notes there has already been interest. “Those businesses will actually come to us, and have already been contacting us.”
The DHS choice of location hasn’t been without controversy.
Many expected DHS to be a key part of a human services campus now being developed less than a mile away.
But, the Timbermill Shores site is closer to the courthouse – and Hurley Braswell says that’s a benefit for DHS workers. “Approximately 1,500 trips a month get made to the courthouse from that staff – and now it’s a walking distance.”
Bunn hopes the project will help to rejuvenate the local economy. “This is going to be a good catalyst to get Klamath Falls back on the map.”
