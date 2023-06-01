Portland business owner tired of crime and vandalism looks at relocating

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Not too long ago, the owner of the custom packing and shipping company Navis Pack and Ship expanded his business to include U-Haul rentals. Michael Angelechio said it has been nothing but problems.
“We’ve had constant vandalism on the vehicles, stolen tires,” Angelechio said.
And just this week someone siphoned and stole gas out of a U-Haul.
“What happens then is more than just dealing with that,” Angelechio said. “The equipment is down. We have to go through a whole process and we can’t make money on that. We’re losing money having to deal with that.”
It would be one thing if this was an isolated incident, but Angelechio said his business on Northeast Airport Way has been a magnet for crime for months.
“It’s beyond frustrating,” he said.
Angelechio said catalytic converters have been stolen off the company’s trucks. They’re now parked inside the warehouse at night but they are not even safe there. Angelechio said thieves have tried knocking down the garage door to get to the trucks.
Additionally, crooks have attempted to gain access to a locked shipping container that was damaged in the process. Angelechio also had to buy new lockable dumpsters to curb illegal dumping.
“There’s nobody there to bear that cost other than myself,” Angelechio said.
Angelechio said the unnecessary crime has cost him anywhere between $25,000 and $30,000.
“It’s a lot for a small business operating on small margins,” Angelechio said.
He said it is not sustainable, and has led him to contemplate moving his business out of Portland.
“We’re trying to exhaust all of our options,” he said. “I was born and raised in Portland. I still have a love for this city. I think there are lots of great people here but something has to change.”
