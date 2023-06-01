Portland business owner tired of crime and vandalism looks at relocating

“It’s beyond frustrating,” he said.

Angelechio said catalytic converters have been stolen off the company’s trucks. They’re now parked inside the warehouse at night but they are not even safe there. Angelechio said thieves have tried knocking down the garage door to get to the trucks.

Additionally, crooks have attempted to gain access to a locked shipping container that was damaged in the process. Angelechio also had to buy new lockable dumpsters to curb illegal dumping.

“There’s nobody there to bear that cost other than myself,” Angelechio said.

Angelechio said the unnecessary crime has cost him anywhere between $25,000 and $30,000.

“It’s a lot for a small business operating on small margins,” Angelechio said.

He said it is not sustainable, and has led him to contemplate moving his business out of Portland.