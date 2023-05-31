Man arrested in Grants Pass for allegedly luring a minor

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect accused of trying to lure a minor was arrested in Grants Pass.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on May 25, detectives received information about a 25-year-old man who was attempting to communicate with an underage girl online.

Investigators said, “Based on the content of the messages that included explicit images and video of the male subject, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the male who was identified as Layzon Tello.”

The sheriff’s office said that after describing what his intentions were, Tello arranged to meet the girl at Riverside Park on May 30.

When Tello arrived and got out of his vehicle, members of the sheriff’s office were there to arrest him.

Tello was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a minor.

