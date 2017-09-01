Home
‘Reach’ breaks ground on 7 million dollar expansion

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A $7,000,000 project to expand a non-profit business in Klamath Falls is now underway.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Thursday morning at ‘Reach, Incorporated’.

The project includes improvements and expansion.

About 100 workers with intellectual and developmental disabilities build pallets and runners for local lumber mills.

“The new building is a 5,400 square foot office building and training center.”  Explains Reach Director Ron Moe.  “To train people with developmental disabilities, and their staff.”

‘Craft3’ is a major lender for the expansion project.

“The transaction was really a way for reach to get the deal done, immediately, in the short term.”  Noted Craft3’s Turner Waskom.  “Without having the down payment they would typically need in order to go ahead and buy the real estate.”

Waskom adds that Craft3 will soon be opening an office in Klamath Falls.  “Klamath Falls seems to have a lot of momentum behind it right now.  And we kind of think, our saying is, ‘We can kind of pour gas on the fire.”

There are currently 165 people on the Reach payroll.

Moe says the expansion will allow that number to nearly double.  “We hope to have 250 people in services and employed here at Reach in the next five years.”

Reach got its start 49 years ago as the ‘Klamath Work Activity Center’.

Reach hopes to have their new office up and running early next year.

