‘REACH, Inc.’ in Klamath Falls to expand recycling operations

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls company that provides jobs for the developmentally disabled will soon be helping tackle the county’s recycling problem.
Recycling costs have been on the rise across the country.
But ‘REACH, Incorporated’ could soon help to ease the problem in the Klamath Basin.
Executive Director Ron Moe explains: “REACH has offered to build a facility inside as part of our operations, to help sort recycling.”
Klamath County Commissioners pledged 125 thousand dollars Wednesday morning to help purchase a recycle sort line from a facility in Roseburg.
“It’s basically a large belt that you run the mixed recycled products across, and people pull out the recyclable stuff.” Moe explains. “And then it gets bailed up and sent off.”
Moe says the expansion of operations at REACH will also provide more jobs. “We believe that over a two year period, it will put anywhere from eight to ten full time employees to work here in the basin at good entry level jobs.”
County Commissioners plan to explore state funding and grant options for the project.
Moe notes that it will take a few months to set up the machinery. “It will be springtime before it’s up and operational, sometime in March I would guess.”
Stricter recycling standards in China is a key factor to higher costs.
Waste Management customers in Klamath Falls are now paying $1.22 more per month for curbside recycling than they did a year ago.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.