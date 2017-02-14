Oroville, Calif. – Records dating back more than a decade show the State of California and the federal government were warned about problems at Lake Oroville’s spillway.
An NBC Bay Area investigation found inspection reports which reported concern about erosion. The report says no monitoring plan was in place when an inspection was filed last September.
The report concluded, “Adequate and reliable reservoir drawdown capacity is important for dam safety.” The potential for erosion was addressed in inspection reports dating back more than 10 years.
12 years ago, a legal motion was filed by the Sierra Club, South Yuba Citizen’s League and Friends of the River alleging the spillways at Lake Oroville did not meet federal engineering guidelines. The motion said the spillways were not armored, which could result in serious erosion.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2kG0PNr