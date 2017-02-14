Home
Records show state and federal agencies knew about Oroville spillway issues

Records show state and federal agencies knew about Oroville spillway issues

Regional Top Stories

Photo: Kelly M. Grow/California Department of Water Resources

Oroville, Calif. – Records dating back more than a decade show the State of California and the federal government were warned about problems at Lake Oroville’s spillway.

An NBC Bay Area investigation found inspection reports which reported concern about erosion. The report says no monitoring plan was in place when an inspection was filed last September.

The report concluded, “Adequate and reliable reservoir drawdown capacity is important for dam safety.” The potential for erosion was addressed in inspection reports dating back more than 10 years.

12 years ago, a legal motion was filed by the Sierra Club, South Yuba Citizen’s League and Friends of the River alleging the spillways at Lake Oroville did not meet federal engineering guidelines. The motion said the spillways were not armored, which could result in serious erosion.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2kG0PNr

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics