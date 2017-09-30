Home
Sky Lakes parking garage completed

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Parking at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls just got a lot easier, with completion of a $10,000,000 parking garage.

Sky Lake spokesman Tom Hottman says work on the two level garage began just over a year ago.  “Today is the first day that the first ever parking structure in Klamath Falls will be open for the public to use.”

The facility will more than double the parking space of the old lot.

“322 spaces, including two for electric vehicles.”  Noted Hottman.  “It replaces the 162 parking lot that was on the site just a year ago.”

The upper deck is geothermally heated to prevent snow and ice buildup, and uses solar panels to power high-efficiency lighting.

Sky Lakes Facilities Director Rick McGuffey says he’s happy the project is complete.  “I’m very happy.  It’s been a long process, and to finally have this opening today is a huge relief off of my shoulders.”

There is no charge for parking at Sky Lakes.

The parking garage is the first phase of a $50,000,000 project at Sky Lakes, that effort will include construction of a 4-story clinic with classrooms.

