Summers School in Klamath Falls targeted for salvage, demolition

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The old Summers School in Klamath Falls has been sold, and will soon be demolished.
The old school on Summers Lane was built in 1921 at a cost of $10,000.
“It was the old Summers School.” Recalls neighbor Jim Pershall. “My mother-in-law went to school here, believe it was in the 50’s.”
During World War II, Summers School was used to train civilians as pilots as part of the War Training Service.
“It’s a neat old school.” Notes Pershall. “It’s been here so many years.”
The school was put up for sale in 1955, and was used for storage until 3 years ago.
The Klamath County School District sold the property to Johnny Miles for $30,000 at the start of this school year.
“I was told by the people putting up the fence that they’re going to try to salvage these bricks.” Adds Pershall. “So that would be great.”
Miles says he plans to demolish the property in the spring, salvaging as much as possible.
Pershall believes that’s a good idea. “And maybe do something with that flagpole that’s been standing up there for so many years.”
Miles says his long term plans for the property include putting up a shop for his dustless sandblasting business.
The school has become a target for vandals, and a haven for feral cats over the years.
Efforts are underway to humanely trap the cats and get them fixed.
