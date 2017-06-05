Sunday marks seven years since Kyron Horman disappearance

Portland, Ore. — Sunday marks seven years since Oregon boy Kyron Horman went missing from his Portland elementary school.
Kyron vanished from skyline elementary school on June 4th, 2010 when he was 7 years old. That’s where his family, including his mother, Rogue Valley woman Desiree Young, gathered on Sunday. The group marked the seven years with written messages of hope.
In an interview last month, Young says she’ll stop at nothing to bring Kyron home.
“I’ve had that dream of Kyron coming home that’s so vivid, that I want to have that moment,” Young said. “I want to see it to that moment, and, so, I’m going to do everything I can.”
Kyron would be 14 years old now.
Kyron’s former step-mother, Terri Horman has long been a person of interest in the case. She’s never been charged.
Back in May, a KGW Portland NBC affiliate investigation found the investigation into Kyron’s disappearance is still active. Agrand jury is also ready to receive evidence.
Crews have quietly held recent searches, in March and April.
Sources say detectives have traveled to where Horman lives in the past nine months, while following new leads.