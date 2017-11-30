Twin brother of Klamath Falls homicide victim speaks out

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for causing the death of Larry Wayne Clark in February of 2013.
The victim’s twin brother believes the case might not be completely over.
Larry Wayne Clark was found beaten to death in his home.
“We were identical twins,” Said Gary Duane Clark. “We were best friends until he got murdered in 2013.”
Zane Sterling Skeen pleaded ‘guilty’ to manslaughter this week for causing Clark’s death, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Gary Duane Clark said Skeen was initially charged with murder “He should have been convicted, and sentenced to life in jail for what he did.”
Larry Clark’s ex-wife Carla Clark was accused of hiring Skeen to murder her former husband, to split his $50,000 life insurance policy. Ms. Clark was later released, and charges against her dropped.
While Skeen is headed to prison, Gary Duane Clark doesn’t think the case has been fully resolved. “We’re still proceeding with other avenues, where we’re looking for other people that may have been involved.”
At this time, no new charges have been filed.
Skeen accepted the manslaughter pleas as part of a negotiated agreement. He was sentenced to a 15-year prison term, with credit for time served–meaning he’ll be released in about 11 years.