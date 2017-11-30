Home
Twin brother of Klamath Falls homicide victim speaks out

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for causing the death of Larry Wayne Clark in February of 2013.

The victim’s twin brother believes the case might not be completely over.

Larry Wayne Clark was found beaten to death in his home.

“We were identical twins,” Said Gary Duane Clark. “We were best friends until he got murdered in 2013.”

Zane Sterling Skeen pleaded ‘guilty’ to manslaughter this week for causing Clark’s death, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Gary Duane Clark said Skeen was initially charged with murder  “He should have been convicted, and sentenced to life in jail for what he did.”

Larry Clark’s ex-wife Carla Clark was accused of hiring Skeen to murder her former husband, to split his $50,000 life insurance policy. Ms. Clark was later released, and charges against her dropped.

While Skeen is headed to prison, Gary Duane Clark doesn’t think the case has been fully resolved. “We’re still proceeding with other avenues, where we’re looking for other people that may have been involved.”

At this time, no new charges have been filed.

Skeen accepted the manslaughter pleas as part of a negotiated agreement. He was sentenced to a 15-year prison term, with credit for time served–meaning he’ll be released in about 11 years.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

