US Marshals arrest suspect in deadly Salem shooting; victim identified

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) — Late last month, U.S. Marshals assisted in the arrest of a man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman in Salem in March.

Aaron Anderson, 20, of Portland was arrested in Sacramento, California on April 26. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced his arrest on Tuesday.

On March 2, a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots just after midnight on Embassy Way Northeast near Satter Drive Northeast, which is in an unincorporated area of East Salem. Deputies found a woman with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at the Embassy Court Apartments. She was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman was not identified in the sheriff office’s initial news release, but MCSO identified her on Tuesday as 19-year-old Jissel Segura from the Woodburn area.

Detectives with the sheriff office’s Criminal Investigations Unit investigated, and nearly two months after the deadly shooting, law enforcement arrested Anderson. The sheriff’s office did not release any further details about what happened before the shooting or what evidence led them to Anderson’s arrest. The agency also did not provide any information about how Anderson and Segura knew each other.