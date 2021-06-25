Wildfire in Columbia River Gorge prompts evacuations

THE DALLES, Ore. – People are being evacuated ahead of a wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge.
KGW reports the fire started around noon on Friday eight miles west of The Dalles near the community of Rowena.
The fire prompted the shutdown of a portion of Highway 30 along Interstate 84.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office announced the following evacuation notifications: ” Level 3 GO Evacuation Notice from 5220 Hwy 30 West to 6090 Hwy 30 West. Included in the Level 3 Evacuation Notice are Rowena River Road and Mayer State Park. Level 3 GO. Level 2 GET SET from 5220 Hwy 30 West to Simmonelli Rd/Hwy 30 West Intersection”
