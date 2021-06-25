Home
Biden delivers remarks to commemorate Pride Month

Biden delivers remarks to commemorate Pride Month

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World Video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – After signing the bill making the Pulse Nightclub a national memorial, President Biden and members of the administration moved to the East Room of the White House to celebrate Pride Month.

The president said that he’s proud of his administration’s efforts to advance LGBTQ+ equality and reflect the nation’s diversity within his administration.

“Representation matters,” Biden said. “Recognition matters. But there’s something else that matters: results… results. I’m proud to lead the most pro-LGBTQ equality administration in U.S. history.”

Some audience members joining the president and first lady included members of the Congressional Equality Caucus, including Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congressman David Cicilline, and more.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »