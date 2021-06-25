Biden delivers remarks to commemorate Pride Month

The president said that he’s proud of his administration’s efforts to advance LGBTQ+ equality and reflect the nation’s diversity within his administration.
“Representation matters,” Biden said. “Recognition matters. But there’s something else that matters: results… results. I’m proud to lead the most pro-LGBTQ equality administration in U.S. history.”
Some audience members joining the president and first lady included members of the Congressional Equality Caucus, including Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congressman David Cicilline, and more.