WNBA commissioner visiting Portland. Will a WNBA team follow soon?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Twenty years ago, women’s professional basketball bid farewell to Portland. The Portland Fire was Portland’s WNBA team for three seasons before the franchise folded after the 2002 season.

The team wasn’t very good — they won only 37 of their 96 games — but they were popular, drawing more than 8,000 fans per game to the Rose Garden on game nights, a number that would have ranked second in the WNBA last season.

The reason the popular team closed up shop after three years was because the late Paul Allen, then-owner of the Portland Trail Blazers, didn’t want to buy the team. Allen, who was dealing with financial troubles with the Blazers around that time, wasn’t interested in purchasing the Fire when the WNBA sold its teams to their NBA counterparts after the 2002 season.

A $3 million effort to buy the team by former Blazers star Clyde Drexler and Oregon businessman Terry Emmert fizzled out, leaving the Fire without an owner or financial backing. The franchise folded and the WNBA left Portland.

The Fire may have left, but the city never lost its desire for a WNBA team. Oregon loves women’s sports and has proven it over the years with support for the Portland Thorns and the women’s basketball programs at Oregon and Oregon State, among others. Bring a WNBA team back to Portland and the fans would show up.

Now, 20 years later, is the WNBA finally ready to embrace Portland again?

WNBA commissioner visiting Portland

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will visit Portland on Monday, Feb. 6 and participate in a panel discussion about women’s sports in the state. The panel will feature both women’s basketball coaches at Oregon and Oregon State, as well as executives from the Blazers and Portland Thorns. Jenny Nguyen, the owner of The Sports Bra sports bar, will moderate.

According to Wyden’s office, the roundtable discussion Monday will center around “how the city can help continue to support the growth of women’s sports in the United States.” There is an evident undertone for the event, though. Rumors and whispers of potential WNBA expansion into Portland have been bubbling up over the past year. One way for Portland to “support the growth of women’s sports in the United States” would be to bring the WNBA back to the Rose City.