Working to raise the curtain at the Ross Ragland Theater

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls has been hit hard by the pandemic closure.
The Ragland’s performance season was cut short in March by the Coronavirus.
“We’re dark.” Confirms Executive Director Scott Mohon. “We have no events in the Ross Ragland Theater. We are able to do small gatherings up to 25 in our cultural center.”
Mohon says eventual reduction of restrictions to ‘level 2’ will allow for a return of small shows.
“We’ll start doing film screenings.” Mohon explains. “Classic films, and films from the 80’s – things that people haven’t seen on the big screen in a long time.”
Seating in the 740 seat theater will be limited at first.
“We’ll go to 100 people.” Mohn notes. “With staggered seating, one every other two, three seats – and then every other row.”
During the shutdown, the Ragland business offices have been moved into the former Community Lounge.
Mohon believes the Ragland can play a role in the community’s recovery. “As I call it, the road to recovery. We are in act one, phase one – so then in phase two will be act two, and then phase three will be the grand reopening.”
Mohon also makes a promise to the community. “This theater went dark many years ago, and we’re not going to allow that to happen again.”
The Ragland is working on plans to offer limited children’s theater workshops in July.
You’ll find more information here: rrtheater.org
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.