Working to raise the curtain at the Ross Ragland Theater

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls has been hit hard by the pandemic closure.

The Ragland’s performance season was cut short in March by the Coronavirus.

“We’re dark.”  Confirms Executive Director Scott Mohon.  “We have no events in the Ross Ragland Theater.  We are able to do small gatherings up to 25 in our cultural center.”

Mohon says eventual reduction of restrictions to ‘level 2’ will allow for a return of small shows.

“We’ll start doing film screenings.”  Mohon explains.  “Classic films, and films from the 80’s – things that people haven’t seen on the big screen in a long time.”

Seating in the 740 seat theater will be limited at first.

“We’ll go to 100 people.”  Mohn notes.  “With staggered seating, one every other two, three seats – and then every other row.”

During the shutdown, the Ragland business offices have been moved into the former Community Lounge.

Mohon believes the Ragland can play a role in the community’s recovery.  “As I call it, the road to recovery.  We are in act one, phase one – so then in phase two will be act two, and then phase three will be the grand reopening.”

Mohon also makes a promise to the community.  “This theater went dark many years ago, and we’re not going to allow that to happen again.”

The Ragland is working on plans to offer limited children’s theater workshops in July.

You’ll find more information here:  rrtheater.org

