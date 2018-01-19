Home
‘Youth Inspiration Program’ expansion underway in Klamath Falls

‘Youth Inspiration Program’ expansion underway in Klamath Falls

Regional , , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Juvenile Department is gearing up for a $10,000,000 expansion of the ‘Youth Inspiration Program’, which targets girls at risk.

Klamath County Juvenile Department Director Dan Golden wants to tear down old dorms and build a new 20,000 square foot facility.

“Basically, a state of the art rehabilitation center,” Golden explained. “That could be a model for future rehabilitation around the whole country.”

The ‘YIP’, or ‘Youth Inspiration Program’ is aimed at helping young women referred through D.H.S. and the Oregon Youth Authority. “This is a population that really is in need of services,” said Golden.

Oregon Tech senior Emily Silva says the program helps give girls confidence in themselves.

“They’re not used to having someone pat them on the back if they do something good,” said Silva. “Even giving them hugs.  Shockingly, that’s actually increasing a lot of their confidence.”

Golden says it will cost about $10,000,000 to construct the 20-bed facility and fund the YIP program.

State lawmakers have already granted $1,000,000 to the project.

“We’ve hired architects and engineers,” explained Dan Golden. “They’re in the process now of assessing a plan, putting together the plans, and the kinds of visuals that are going to help me go back to the legislature and show them what we can do.”

Golden says he hopes to have the planning process completed this spring.

Those plans will help fine-tune budget figures to put before state lawmakers in 2019, where they hope to get much of their funding.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics